New Year celebrations: Excise launches special enforcement drive in Ernakulam district

KOCHI: As the New Year approaches, the excise department has stepped up its efforts with extensive district-wide enforcement measures to ensure celebrations remain safe, secure, and free from drugs. As part of this, a special drive has been launched till January 5, 2026, preventing alcohol abuse, and eliminating the use and trafficking of narcotic substances, said a excise department source.

Special teams have been formed to carry out routine preventive inspections and surprise checks round the clock across the district. Increased attention is being given to monitoring habitual offenders, intelligence gathering, and preventing spirit smuggling. Joint inspections are also being conducted in coordination with the police, railway police, the motor vehicles department, and the Coast Guard, said officials.

A special striking force has been deployed within city limits from December 28 to December 31 to ensure safe celebrations. Strict surveillance has been imposed at resorts, hotels, and venues hosting DJ parties, and patrolling intensified in OYO rooms and migrant-populated areas. Special monitoring officers have been appointed in major New Year gathering zones, including Fort Kochi, Vypeen, and Cherai, the officials said in a press note.