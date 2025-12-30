Kochi

Priority projects to be implemented in 50-day action plan: Kochi Mayor

“Waterlogging, waste management, mosquito eradication and stray dog management are issues we need to immediately address," Mayor V K Minimol said.
Mayor V K Minimol and Deputy Mayor Deepak Joy.
KOCHI: The new corporation council has decided to implement a 50-day action plan to implement priority projects in the city.

“Waterlogging, waste management, mosquito eradication and stray dog management are issues we need to immediately address. We were able to tackle them, but the projects are not 100% successful. So, we are planning to launch a 50-day plan to implement and complete priority works before the declaration of the assembly elections,” Mayor V K Minimol said.

The council also aims to audit the income and expenditure of the Samridhi at Kochi initiative. “It is run utilising CSR funds. We have the corporation’s investment and the government’s funds, but there is lack of clarity on the CSR funds received and their utilisation. Hence the audit,” she said.

Minimol said the initiatives at Brahmapuram will be assessed and a report prepared.

