Viral Christmas tree in Kochi attracts visitors from afar

KOCHI: On the evening of December 25, when the massive rain tree was lit up at Veli ground in Fort Kochi, the sea of spectators, all holding their smartphones up, cheered in unison. The tree, bathed in yellow lights, looked majestic, and they wanted to capture every second of the memorable moment.

Among the revellers were people from as far as Mumbai and UP who had travelled all the way to Kochi to personally witness the sensational Christmas tradition that they had until now seen only in viral videos on social media.

The historic rain tree is considered Asia’s biggest natural Christmas tree. Adorned in thousands of bulbs — yellow this year — and traditional festive decorations, the 200-year-old tree has taken social media by the storm in the past few years, attracting massive crowds to Veli Ground and sparking trends like ‘Guess This Year’s Colour’ on social media. Shashank Sharma, 28, from Banaras in UP had been planning to celebrate Christmas in Kerala. That was when his colleagues told him not to miss the lighting of the tree.

“I came to Kerala as I have heard a lot how Christmas celebration is different here,” said Shashank.

“A majority of my non-Malayali viewers on Instagram loved the reel about the tree; many were amazed at the communal harmony and enthusiasm on display,” he said.