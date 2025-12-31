Kochi Metro, Water Metro extend services for New Year rush

KOCHI: In view of the year-end holiday rush, Kochi Metro and Water Metro have announced service extensions to facilitate safe travel for visitors after the New Year festivities.

Metro rail

The metro trains will operate at 20-minute intervals till 1.30am on January 1. The last trains from Aluva and Tripunithura terminals will depart at 1.30am, while the final service from Edappally station will be at 2am. Meanwhile, trains from Edappally to Aluva and Tripunithura will be extended till 11pm until January 3, 2026.

Water Metro

The water metro services on the night of December 31 will terminate at 7pm on the High Court-Mattancherry, High Court-Vypeen, and High Court-Fort Kochi routes. Services on other routes will run as usual. The services will restart from 12am to 4am on January 1 on the High Court-Mattancherry and High Court-Vypeen routes to facilitate travel after the festivities.

E-feeder buses

Electric feeder buses will operate on the Vypeen-High Court route from 12am to 4am on January 1. The High Court-MG Road circular bus service connecting metro stations on this stretch and the Ernakulam Junction (South) railway station will also operate during the same time window.