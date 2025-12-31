New Year bash: Ernakulam district admin, Kochi police ramp up security measures

KOCHI: The district administration and the Kochi city police have strengthened safety and security measures for a smooth conduct of the New Year celebrations. Authorities have urged public to adhere to guidelines while visiting Fort Kochi and other parts of the city on New Year’s Eve.
This year, New Year celebration in Kochi has been decentralised from the main venue of Parade Ground in Fort Kochi, where the traditional burning of the pappanji happens every year, to various other locations like the Veli Ground in Fort Kochi and the NGO quarters in Thrikkakara. Other programmes were also lined up across the city, including the Vypin Beach Fest.
While expecting a floating population of 2 to 3 lakh to be present in Fort Kochi alone on the midnight of December 31, the police have put in place extensive regulatory measures for crowd control, public safety, and traffic management.
“As many as 1,200 police officials led by 28 inspectors and 13 DySPs will oversee the celebrations in the city,” said City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya.
“Vehicles will not be permitted to the Fort Kochi area after 2pm on December 31. All vehicles should be parked in the 28 designated parking spots identified. When the parking lots become full, vehicles will be sent back from the BOT bridge in Thoppumpady,” he added.
The maximum carrying capacity of the primary venue is less than 50,000 and that of the other venue, Veli Ground, is around 1.5 lakh, as estimated. Facilities like ambulance for medical emergencies, toilets, and drinking water will be ensured, the district administration said.
“Kochi corporation, fire and safety department, health department, public works department, KSRTC, KSEB, Kerala Water Authority, private bus owners, and others are jointly striving to ensure a smooth conduct of the festivities,” Ernakulam Collector G Priyanka said.
“People should not rush to leave the venues right after 12am. The authorities have ensured public transport services until 2.30am for safe movement,” she added.
The police have also pointed out that the entire region will be considered a ‘no-drone zone’ for security reasons. The authorities have also asked the public not to enter the backwaters and the beach after dark. “The public should be aware of the potential issues during festivals and take care of children while celebrating New Year,” said Mayor V K Minimol, addressing a press conference on Tuesday.
Transport regulations Water transport
Vypin-Fort Kochi Ro-Ro services end at 4pm. Subsequently, only pedestrians will be allowed.
No services to Fort Kochi after 7pm. Only services in the return direction will be available after that.
All vehicles arriving at the Vypin jankar jetty after 4pm should be parked in a parallel manner along the LNG Road from Kalamukku Jn. After that, only bus services will be allowed.
State Water Transport Department boats and Water Metro services to Fort Kochi will be available only till 7pm
By Road
No vehicles will be allowed to Fort Kochi after 4pm.
Old Mattancherry bridge will be made one-way, allowing only outgoing traffic from Fort Kochi via Thoppumpady.
Bus services will be present till the Cochin College ground.
Parking Grounds
1. Aspinwall
2. Cabral Yard
3. St. Paul’s School
4. Delta School
5. Oceanus East Side
6. Bishop House Front
7. Dronacharya Main Gate to North Side (Inside fencing)
8. Dronacharya Main Gate to South Side up to Odatha (Inside fencing)
9. Veli School
10.East and west side of road from Kemperi Junction (Convent Rd and Ajantha Rd)
11.Pandikkudi Jn to Old Shap Jn
12.West side of the road from Koovappadam to Parippu Junction
13.Cochin College
14.TD School
15.Aasiya Bhai School
16.MMOVHS
17.South Moolamkuzhi CC Group
18.Vacant land at Thoppumpady Junction
19.Thoppumpady Corporation Stadium
20.Vehicles coming via Vypin must park on both sides of the LNG Terminal Road at Puthuvype near Kalamukku.