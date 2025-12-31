New Year bash: Ernakulam district admin, Kochi police ramp up security measures

KOCHI: The district administration and the Kochi city police have strengthened safety and security measures for a smooth conduct of the New Year celebrations. Authorities have urged public to adhere to guidelines while visiting Fort Kochi and other parts of the city on New Year’s Eve.

This year, New Year celebration in Kochi has been decentralised from the main venue of Parade Ground in Fort Kochi, where the traditional burning of the pappanji happens every year, to various other locations like the Veli Ground in Fort Kochi and the NGO quarters in Thrikkakara. Other programmes were also lined up across the city, including the Vypin Beach Fest.

While expecting a floating population of 2 to 3 lakh to be present in Fort Kochi alone on the midnight of December 31, the police have put in place extensive regulatory measures for crowd control, public safety, and traffic management.

“As many as 1,200 police officials led by 28 inspectors and 13 DySPs will oversee the celebrations in the city,” said City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya.

“Vehicles will not be permitted to the Fort Kochi area after 2pm on December 31. All vehicles should be parked in the 28 designated parking spots identified. When the parking lots become full, vehicles will be sent back from the BOT bridge in Thoppumpady,” he added.

The maximum carrying capacity of the primary venue is less than 50,000 and that of the other venue, Veli Ground, is around 1.5 lakh, as estimated. Facilities like ambulance for medical emergencies, toilets, and drinking water will be ensured, the district administration said.