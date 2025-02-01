‘A symbol of humanity’: Kadavumbagam Synagogue in Kochi to be reopened on February 3

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Kadavumbagam Synagogue has been accorded a lease of life. The fully renovated place of worship, on Market Road, will be reopened to the public on February 3.

Believed to have been built by Malabar Jews in 1200 AD, the structure, brimming with history, had remained stowed away from public view for nearly 53 years.

With the efforts of its devoted caretaker Elias ‘Babu’ Josephai and like-minded volunteers, the once dilapidated structure has been completely restored.

As the number of worshippers dwindled, the last regular Sabbath prayers were offered at the synagogue in 1972, after which it was shut down. In 1977, the structure was vandalised and its valuables stolen. Josephai, who lives nearby, took over as caretaker the same year, determined to restore the functioning of the 825-year-old structure.

When renovation work was initiated in 2003 with great enthusiasm, funds were the only thing in short supply. The 22-year-long effort has borne fruit with the synagogue being opened to the public and possibly to regular prayers.

“The synagogue has been restored to its past glory with the support of all the major communities in the region. Regardless of religious background, people came forward as volunteers to renovate the structure. We are organising a function to celebrate this auspicious union of religious communities that helped us in the mission,” said Josephai.

The ‘Grand Thanksgiving Event,’ marking the end of the renovation, will be held on February 2 at 3 pm. It will commemorate the efforts of volunteers who contributed to the restoration of the historical building.

Kadavumbagam is believed to be one of the oldest synagogues in the Commonwealth. In 1972, when local Jews left for Israel they took with them the Sefer Torah, or the prayer scroll, ridding the building of its purpose as a synagogue.

For decades, structure was left without a Torah, until 2018, when Josephai brought a scroll from Israel, marking a milestone in its renovation journey.

Every portion of the synagogue, from windows to chandeliers to floor tiles, has been painstakingly restored with the help of volunteers.

The thanksgiving event will be inaugurated by officials of the consul general at the American consulate in Chennai. The synagogue will also host a Holocaust memorial photo exhibition ‘Courage to Remember.’ Organised by the United States-based Simon Wiesenthal Center (SWC), the exhibition will run for five days.

“What we see in Kochi is a beautiful imagery of unity between religions that is reflected in this venture of restoration. Although such religious harmony is usual for the people here, for us, it is a symbol of humanity that should be celebrated,” said Rabbi Eooper, a representative of SWC. For Josephai, who now runs a plant-and-aquarium shop near the synagogue, his next mission is to build a Jewish museum within the synagogue to keep up with the memories of a lost history of Kochi.