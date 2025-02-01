Six held, over 450 grams of MDMA seized in police crackdown in Kochi

KOCHI: Police on Friday carried out raids at multiple locations in West Kochi and seized around 450g of MDMA and 250g of ganja. The police also arrested six people as part of the drive.

As much as 298.06g of MDMA, and 6.8g of ganja were recovered when the police and the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) raided a hotel at Mattancherry Bazar Road. Rifas Rafeeque, 27, of Chullikkal, Thoppumpady, and Ayesha Gaffer, 39, of Pimpri, Pune, who were staying at the hotel, were arrested in connection with the seizure.

A total of Rs 2.92 lakh and 667 Oman Riyals were also seized from them. “During interrogation, the accused revealed the names of the people to whom they sold the drugs. We are probing the source of these drugs,” said Aswathy Jiji, deputy commissioner of police, Kochi.

In the second case, the police raided the house of a person named Badusha at Palluruthy and recovered 108.9g of MDMA. However, Badusha was not present at the house when the officers carried out the search. The officials said he was absconding and attempts were being made to trace him.

The police also arrested Mattanchery natives Sajeer K M, 28, and Adnan Savad, 22, after 22.16g of MDMA, 9.41g of hashish oil and 4.64g of hybrid ganja were recovered from them. Shabin M S, 28, of Nasrath, Mattancherry, was arrested with 235g of ganja. Similarly, around 14g of MDMA was seized from the residence and vehicle of Shanjal, 34, a resident of Karripalam, Mattancherry.