Student suicide: Police to record statements of parents again; panel intervenes

KOCHI: Probing the death of a 15-year-old boy who fell from the 26th floor of an apartment in Tripunithura, the police is set to record his parents’ statements afresh.

The police made the decision after the boy’s mother, Rajna P M, claimed recently that her son was harassed and tortured by his schoolmates. While the police had recorded the schoolmates’ statements, they had refuted any harassment on their part, a senior officer said.

“We have been investigating the case since January 16. This is the first time the parents have revealed the possibility of harassment behind the suicide. We will soon record the statements of the parents again,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, the Ernakulam District Child Welfare Committee has directed the police to carry out a scientific probe to unearth the facts in the case.

District Child Welfare Committee vice-chairman K S Arunkumar said Rajna’s complaint reveals that the child was brutally ragged at his school. However, the school had refuted the allegation. Hence, the police should carry out a detailed probe into the incident, he said.