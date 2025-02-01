Student’s suicide: Kerala education minister orders probe into mother’s complaint of ragging

KOCHI: General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Friday ordered the director of public education to conduct a thorough investigation into a mother’s complaint that her son committed suicide after he was bullied and ragged by a group of students of the Global Public School in Ernakulam.

“I noticed the mother’s complaint. The incident is shocking. Police will take immediate legal action in this regard. The director of public education has been directed to conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident and suggest action,” the minister said in an official statement.

“Every school in the state obtains a no-objection certificate from the state government to function. The state will also take action to prevent any antisocial activities at schools and find out the culprits in such cases. If necessary, we will consider amending the laws to prevent such incidents,” he added.

Meanwhile, K S Arunkumar, vice chairman of Ernakulam child welfare committee, said the matters raised in the mother’s complaint are serious.

“Although the school authorities are denying it, an investigation should be conducted to bring out the truth. Action will be taken to ensure justice for the family,” said.