Urappu@School to ensure safety of students in Ernakulam

KOCHI: Concerned over the rise in ragging and bullying cases among students, Ernakulam Rural police have launched a model initiative, ‘Urappu@School,’ aimed at ensuring the safety of students and schools. This follows the success and widespread appreciation for their previous scheme, ‘Urappu,’ which was designed to resolve and address public complaints.

As part of the latest initiative, a WhatsApp group will be formed, bringing together teachers, PTA representatives, school-management members, and police officers, to conduct awareness programmes and actively monitor school-related concerns. Additionally, a special team will monitor reported issues round the clock, and provide prompt solutions.

An initiative launched by Ernakulam district police chief Vaibhav Saxena, Urappu@School marks the first time such a safety driven initiative has been introduced within the police system.

“This is a model initiative designed to create a safe, informed, and vigilant school community. It brings together school authorities and the police on a common platform to promote quality education and awareness on various social issues,” a police source said.

He added that the initiative is expected to positively impact the overall academic environment.Detailing the functioning of the initiative, the district police chief said, “The group will include teachers, PTA representatives, school-management members, both serving and retired police officers, clinical psychologists, psychiatrists, student representatives, and special police cadets (SPCs). This platform creates a friendly environment where members can raise concerns and report any abnormalities within schools and their surroundings.”

Additionally, it will enable the police to directly communicate essential guidelines, including dos and don’ts, to the targeted groups.

The initiative will cover all schools across Ernakulam’s rural districts, with operations structured on a sub-division basis.

Key features of the initiative