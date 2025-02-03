21-year-old female student died by suicide at college hostel

KOCHI: A 21-year-old female student was found hanging dead in her college hostel room in Perumbavoor on Monday.

The deceased is Aneeta Binoy of Kottayam who was a third-year BCom student at Rajagiri Viswajyothi College of Arts and Applied Sciences, Vengoor near Perumbavoor.

It was at around 7 am, that Aneeta was found dead hanging to window railings. Police have recovered a note from her room. Police officials said that they suspected it was a case of suicide. The note is addressed to her parents asking pardon from them for taking life. Police officials said that the deceased took medication for depression. The body was later shifted to a hospital in Perumbavoor after the parents of the deceased were informed about the incident.

Kuruppampady police registered a case and started a probe into the incident. The body of the deceased will be handed over to relatives after the postmortem.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)