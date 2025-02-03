Infopark campaign nudges techies to switch over to Water Metro

KOCHI: It was expected to be a game changer with a big push towards the green cause of promoting water transport. However, the moderate response of techies to the newly-introduced e-feeder bus services in the Kakkanad Water Metro terminal-Infopark section has now resulted in a campaign among the Infopark employees, exhorting them to switch over to the Water Metro, and thereby lower the use of personal vehicles.

The Infopark authorities on Friday rolled out a poster campaign, urging the techies to switch over to the public transportation that has many benefits like promoting green transport, less congestion on the roads, and resolving the acute parking congestion faced inside the campus.

“While the first day saw a moderate response, the ridership rose on the second and third days. But still it didn’t meet our expectations. We can only provide the transportation means and it requires a collective effort to promote sustainable transportation. We’ve given a week’s time as a cool off period, and then take measures, if needed, like extending the e-feeder services to destinations like Tripunithura. We’ve asked the Infopark authorities to publicise the e-feeder bus services, connecting the water metro terminal and collectorate,” said a senior KMRL official.

“The lack of sufficient parkng space has been a pressing problem being faced by the IT park for long. The commencement of ‘Metro Connect’ buses has provided us with an option to switch over to electric buses. A large number of employees commute daily from the city side. They can avail the Water Metro services, instead of using personal vehicles, that will partly solve the parking space woes. We’ve started an awareness campaign among us to promote green transportation,” said Anish Panthalani of Progressive Techies, a socio-cultural organisation of techies based on IT parks of Kerala.