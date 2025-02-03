Infopark campaign nudges techies to switch over to Water Metro

KOCHI: It was expected to be a game changer with a big push towards the green cause of promoting water transport. However, the moderate response of techies to the newly-introduced e-feeder bus services in the Kakkanad Water Metro terminal-Infopark section has now resulted in a campaign among the Infopark employees, exhorting them to switch over to the Water Metro, and thereby lower the use of personal vehicles.
The Infopark authorities on Friday rolled out a poster campaign, urging the techies to switch over to the public transportation that has many benefits like promoting green transport, less congestion on the roads, and resolving the acute parking congestion faced inside the campus.
“While the first day saw a moderate response, the ridership rose on the second and third days. But still it didn’t meet our expectations. We can only provide the transportation means and it requires a collective effort to promote sustainable transportation. We’ve given a week’s time as a cool off period, and then take measures, if needed, like extending the e-feeder services to destinations like Tripunithura. We’ve asked the Infopark authorities to publicise the e-feeder bus services, connecting the water metro terminal and collectorate,” said a senior KMRL official.
“The lack of sufficient parkng space has been a pressing problem being faced by the IT park for long. The commencement of ‘Metro Connect’ buses has provided us with an option to switch over to electric buses. A large number of employees commute daily from the city side. They can avail the Water Metro services, instead of using personal vehicles, that will partly solve the parking space woes. We’ve started an awareness campaign among us to promote green transportation,” said Anish Panthalani of Progressive Techies, a socio-cultural organisation of techies based on IT parks of Kerala.
KMRL has deployed three buses in the Kakkanad Water Metro-Infopark and Collectorate routes. The services are available from 8am to 7.15pm at an interval of 25 minutes. Also, direct services from Kalamassery to Infopark via the Civil Station and Kakkanad Water Metro terminal are being operated at 7am, 7.20am and 7.50am. In the evening, a direct service will be operated to Kalamassery from Infopark, via Kakkanad Water Metro terminal. The bus services are available in the Kakkanad Water Metro terminal-Collectorate section from 8am to 7.30pm at a gap of 20 minutes. The ticket rate is Rs 20.
Call for extending services to Tripunithura Metro station
While the first day saw nearly 100 people availing the e-feeder services in the Infopark route, the numbers steadily rose on the second and third days. Techies, while welcoming the initiative, batted for connectivity to Tripunithura metro station.
“A substantial number of employees are coming from near-by satellite towns and travel to Tripunithura railway station to catch trains. Earlier, a KSRTC bus operated in the section and had enjoyed much commuter patronage. However, the service was stopped after opposition from private auto and taxi operators. The e-feeder buses too will enjoy good demand if it provides connectivity to the royal town,” said Mini Vinod, who works in Kinfra.
“The e-feeder buses are very helpful as there are no public transport facilities for us to reach Infopark gate. Many in our office depend on share-autos. They are still unaware of the introduction of e-feeder services,” said Anjana, an Accountant with Mantle Solutions.