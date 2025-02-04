A holistic path to healing and support

KOCHI: “Doctor, please do something, or I will stab myself with a knife.” These heartbreaking words were uttered by a cancer patient who came to the hospital with her abdomen filled with fluid, consumed by unbearable pain. Unfortunately, such scenarios are not uncommon. Patients often arrive at healthcare facilities in extreme distress, with their physical and emotional suffering reaching a breaking point.

This is where palliative care comes into play. Pain is one of the most common reasons for a palliative care referral. However, many people mistakenly believe that palliative care is only for those nearing death. In fact, palliative care providers are speciality-trained consultants who work with your primary team to help manage your symptoms and quality of life.

Why start early?

While treatments aim to control or cure the disease, palliative care helps patients live meaningfully and with dignity. This involves maintaining emotional well-being, nurturing relationships, and finding purpose despite the illness.

A holistic approach

Physical support: A key focus of palliative care is managing cancer-related symptoms to improve quality of life. This includes pain management through medications or through dietary changes, gentle exercise, breathing exercises, etc.