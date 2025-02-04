Death of teen student: Police team to invoke suicide abetment charges

KOCHI: The police team probing the death of the 15-year-old who jumped off an apartment after being bullied by his peers at school, will evoke abetment of suicide charges in the case. A report in this regard will be filed before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court soon.

Police sources said, after conducting a probe into the incident, it was clear that the deceased Mihir Ahammed, who resided at an apartment in Tripunithura, was under immense pressure after being bullied by his schoolmates at Global Public School.

It was also found that the victim was depressed after disciplinary action was initiated against him at GEMS Public School where he studied till November 2024. “We have decided to arraign certain persons, including students and authorities from two schools where Mihir studied, as accused. We will charge offence under BNS Section 108 for instigating someone for committing suicide.

A report in this regard will be filed before the Magistrate Court on Tuesday,” an officer said. Police said they have already questioned the authorities and Mihir’s classmates.