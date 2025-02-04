Step into style with Hi Life

KOCHI: Hi Life exhibition is set to make a return to the city, promising an exclusive showcase of luxury and sophistication. The event, which is scheduled to take place on February 11 and 12, at The Avenue Center Hotel, Panampilly Nagar, will present a curated collection aimed at redefining style for 2025.

Attendees can expect an impressive display of high-end designer wear, statement jewellery, chic accessories, and opulent home decor.

The event will also be featuring premium collections of unique labels and top designers. According to the organisers, whether you are preparing for a wedding or looking to elevate wardrobes or refresh one’s living spaces, the exhibition is a one-stop destination for all things luxurious and elegant.

From bridal collections to gold jewellery, footwear, bed linen, nail art, lehengas, diamonds, bags and clutches, furnishings, skincare, rugs, and carpets, the exhibition has something for everyone.

Additional highlights include pret couture, precious stones, hair accessories, furniture, pottery, handmade soaps, paintings, aroma collections, spa essentials, designer sarees, formal wear, semi-casuals, stationery, men’s ethnic wear, kids’ wear, and much more.