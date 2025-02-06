One killed, four injured as steamer explodes at popular Kochi hotel

KOCHI: One person died and four others were seriously injured in a massive steam boiler blast at a popular eatery in Kochi on Thursday.

The deceased is identified as Sumith, a native of West Bengal, who was an employee at the 'I Deli Cafe,' located in the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium complex in Kaloor.

The four others who sustained injuries were rushed to nearby hospitals. The condition of one person is critical, police said.

Alice, an eyewitness said," The explosion occurred as she along with her friendswere approaching the shop for tea. "We heard a deafening explosion and rushed to the scene. Two employees who were injured in the blast managed to escape with minor injuries by running out of the shop. However, another employee, who was severely burned, struggled to get out and only did so after we instructed him. His burns were so severe that we couldn’t even touch him."

She also described the condition of another injured employee found near the steam boiler. "His skin was badly damaged, and some parts were detached. The fire and rescue team, along with the police, carefully moved him out using a table," she added.