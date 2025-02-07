Cops to be deployed to curb illegal waste dumping at Brahmapuram

KOCHI: Responding to UDF councillors’ allegations on the mismanagement of waste at the Brahmapuram dumping yard, Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar said police surveillance will be ensured at the site and a request letter sent to the police commissioner to deploy officials for the purpose.

“We have installed cameras at the dumping site. To prevent illegal dumping of waste, we can appoint ex-serviceman personnel there if necessary,” he said.

The council also decided to construct roads to transport waste to the plant on a compactor. The public works standing committee will prepare an estimate plan for it. The council also decided to ensure more lighting on the site, while the secretary was asked to visit Brahmapuram every week and submit a report.

The opposition councillors alleged that the waste management on the site was improper and the minister and mayor were trying to fool people.

“There is stray dog menace. Food waste in the dumping yard is not being treated properly. These issues should be addressed,” said Antony Kureethara, leader of the opposition.