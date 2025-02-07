Three-year-old girl dies after falling into open drainage at Kochi airport

KOCHI: In a tragic accident, a three-year-old girl from Rajasthan lost her life after falling into an open drainage pit behind a cafeteria near the domestic terminal of Kochi airport on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Rithan Jaju, daughter of Sourabh, from Rajasthan.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 12:30 pm when Rithan and her family, who were visiting as tourists, arrived at the airport. The area behind the cafeteria featured a garden enclosed by a hedge, with entry restricted.