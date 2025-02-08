Bangladeshi couple arrested in Kochi for posing as Indian citizens; found using forged documents

KOCHI: A Bangladeshi couple, residing in Edavanakkad, Kochi, posing as Indian citizens for several years, using forged documents, were apprehended on Friday.

Dasharath Banerjee (38) and his wife Mari Bibi (33), were nabbed by Njarakkal police. The arrests were made during a routine inspection under Operation Clean, an initiative led by Ernakulam rural police chief Vaibhav Saxena.

According to the police, the couple had illegally entered India and managed to obtain forged Aadhaar cards, election ID cards, and birth certificates in West Bengal. Then, they moved to Kerala, where they fabricated additional documents, including election ID cards, PAN cards, ration card, and gas connection.

Using this documents, they also bought land in the Vadakke Methara region in Edavanakkad. Moreover, the two establish a local connection, they named their tin-sheet house ‘Odasseri Veedu.’

During the inspection, police also recovered a Kerala driving license and a copy of a vehicle RC book. Meanwhile, as part of Operation Clean, 37 Bangladesh nationals were apprehended in the Ernakulam rural district this year alone.