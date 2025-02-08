Kerala budget allocates Rs 869.53 cr for Kochi with metro expansion, industrial corridor, marine eco-city

KOCHI: Budget 2025-26 has handed Kochi a mixed bag of goodies. A total of Rs 869.53 crore has been allocated for projects and activities in the city. One of the highlights of the document was the announcement that the Rs 2,400-crore ‘Marine Eco-City’ project will be implemented by the Kerala State Housing Board (KSHB), in collaboration with the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC), at Marine Drive. However, considering its struggles with flooding, canal cleaning and rejuvenation, residents feel the city was due more.
At a time when people had begun wondering about the future of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB), which was not staged in 2024, an allocation of Rs 7 crore for the 2025-26 edition came as good news. The government earmarked Rs 14 crore for implementing the Muziris Spice Route Heritage and River Cruise Heritage projects.
The Kochi Metro Rail project, phase two of which is under way, has been allocated Rs 289 crore. According to Finance Minister K N Balagopal, action has been initiated to prepare a plan for phase two. Kochi’s integrated water transport system received a shot in the arm with the allocation of Rs 159.60 crore as an externally aided projects (EAP) component.
Institutions of higher education will receive funds for various activities, including the setting up centres of excellence. An amount of Rs 31.25 crore has been set apart for activities of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat). Of this, Rs 4.5 crore is earmarked for developing existing facilities and Rs 1 crore for the setting up a centre of excellence. The Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) was allocated Rs 35.50 crore (up Rs 2 crore from the last budget), with the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit getting Rs 22.05 crore, and the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) Rs 12.25 crore.
Provision has been made for a science park. Cusat will get a centre of excellence in neurodegeneration and brain health, with Rs 69 crore earmarked for the facility. Infopark, which has been growing rapidly over the years and has been looking for land for its phase-three expansion, got Rs 21.60 crore. The Technology Innovation Zone in Kalamassery has been allocated Rs 20 crore of the Rs 90.52 crore earmarked for activities of the Kerala Startup Mission.
In the health sector, Cochin Cancer Centre, the commissioning of which has been pending for long, has been set apart Rs 18 crore. A cath lab will come up at Ernakulam Medical College Hospital. Rs 45 crore has been set aside for the setting up of the facility in three medical college hospitals.
The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) got Rs 5 crore for various activities, including construction of a 100-bed She Hostel. The flood-mitigation project, Operation Breakthrough, of Kochi corporation was allocated Rs 10 crore.
The Sustainable Urban Development Project, which aims to transform the cityscape into planned, vibrant and active spaces, has been allocated Rs 10 crore.A maritime cluster project will come up on land owned by the Kerala Construction Components Ltd (KCCL).
An amount of Rs 4 crore has been allocated for it. Water supply works at Infopark, Smart City and KEPIP have been allocated Rs 9 crore, with Rs 30 crore earmarked for infrastructure facilities at Kochi Petrochemical Park. Kochi-Palakkad Hi-tech Industrial Corridor, which will be part of the Kochi-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor, has been allotted Rs 200 crore. The coastal protection project will see the installation of an offshore geotube breakwater in Cherai, with Rs 5 crore allocated to Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation for the project.
