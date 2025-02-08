Kerala budget allocates Rs 869.53 cr for Kochi with metro expansion, industrial corridor, marine eco-city

KOCHI: Budget 2025-26 has handed Kochi a mixed bag of goodies. A total of Rs 869.53 crore has been allocated for projects and activities in the city. One of the highlights of the document was the announcement that the Rs 2,400-crore ‘Marine Eco-City’ project will be implemented by the Kerala State Housing Board (KSHB), in collaboration with the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC), at Marine Drive. However, considering its struggles with flooding, canal cleaning and rejuvenation, residents feel the city was due more.

At a time when people had begun wondering about the future of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB), which was not staged in 2024, an allocation of Rs 7 crore for the 2025-26 edition came as good news. The government earmarked Rs 14 crore for implementing the Muziris Spice Route Heritage and River Cruise Heritage projects.

The Kochi Metro Rail project, phase two of which is under way, has been allocated Rs 289 crore. According to Finance Minister K N Balagopal, action has been initiated to prepare a plan for phase two. Kochi’s integrated water transport system received a shot in the arm with the allocation of Rs 159.60 crore as an externally aided projects (EAP) component.

Institutions of higher education will receive funds for various activities, including the setting up centres of excellence. An amount of Rs 31.25 crore has been set apart for activities of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat). Of this, Rs 4.5 crore is earmarked for developing existing facilities and Rs 1 crore for the setting up a centre of excellence. The Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) was allocated Rs 35.50 crore (up Rs 2 crore from the last budget), with the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit getting Rs 22.05 crore, and the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) Rs 12.25 crore.

Provision has been made for a science park. Cusat will get a centre of excellence in neurodegeneration and brain health, with Rs 69 crore earmarked for the facility. Infopark, which has been growing rapidly over the years and has been looking for land for its phase-three expansion, got Rs 21.60 crore. The Technology Innovation Zone in Kalamassery has been allocated Rs 20 crore of the Rs 90.52 crore earmarked for activities of the Kerala Startup Mission.