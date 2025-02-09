Ernakulam lifeguards demand pay hike, threaten to skip special duty for low allowance

KOCHI: “Relieve us of special duties, for the pay is far too low,” reads a letter lifeguards in Ernakulam district sent to the tourism department authorities.

Their specific request was to be relieved of deployment at the Aluva Manappuram during the upcoming Shivaratri festival, on February 26. The reason: they will get only Rs 300 extra for a 12-hour special duty!

Despite the risky nature of their jobs and the vital roles they play in saving lives on the seafront, the lifeguards’ pay is quite low – Rs 730 a day. And they have not had a pay hike for nearly a decade. Worse, they are not equipped with mandatory life-saving equipment like oxygen cylinders, while those such as rescue tubes and boards have not been supplied for the past three years at popular beaches like Fort Kochi and Cherai.

“A majority of the lifeguards deployed in Ernakulam hail from neighbouring like Thrissur, Kottayam, Alappuzha, and Kollam. Our average daily travel expense comes to around Rs 300-400. We get a special allowance of only `300 while being deployed for special duties during occasions like Shivaratri, Karkidaka Vavu, Christmas and New Year. We demand the allowance be hiked to Rs 1,000, otherwise we request (the authorities) to relieve us of such special duties,” the lifeguards’ letter, dated January 31 and addressed to the Ernakulam deputy tourism director, says.

A total of 21 lifeguards have been deployed at the three popular beaches of Fort Kochi, Munambam and Cherai in the district. While 11 are deployed at Cherai (working in shifts), six are at Fort Kochi and four at Munambam. Five more candidates have been recruited and are currently undergoing training. “Most of us have over 15 years of service.

There is no PF or similar scheme for us. Now they have introduced a life insurance scheme under which Rs 20 lakh will be provided to the next of kin on death while on duty. However, no medical expenses will be met if we incur injuries,” said a lifeguard.

When contacted, Tourism Deputy Director Nazeeb M A said the district office has submitted a proposal to hike the wages of lifeguards. “They are given the wages fixed by the government. Now we’ve submitted a report, suggesting a raise in their pay. It’s up to the government to make a decision,” he said.