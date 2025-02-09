Resolve fire-safety risks at JLN stadium, urge UDF councillors

KOCHI: In the aftermath of Thursday’s steam-boiler explosion at an eatery in the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) stadium complex, UDF councillors alleged that the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) has failed to rectify safety risks to the stadium. They urged Kochi corporation to take action to prevent future accidents and resolve safety issues indicated by the district fire officer.

Referring to the fire department’s 2022 inspection report, opposition leader Antony Kureethara said the authority should fix the issues identified.

“The district fire officer had sent a letter to the GCDA requesting the sorting out of deficiencies pointed out in the fire-safety inspection. GCDA responded that the issues were resolved. However, the fire department found that nothing had been done to overcome the shortcomings and the stadium is reported to be unsafe,” he said, adding that despite being alerted to the dangerous condition of portions of the roof of the stadium, no action has been taken.

The emergency exits are not working efficiently and gas cylinders are stored in large quantities on the premises, the report said, directing the authority to put an end to construction work that obstructs emergency exits.