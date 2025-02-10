'Apologies not enough': Kerala court condemns protests in public spaces

KOCHI: A division court of Kerala High Court comprising Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice Muralee Krishna S told senior political leaders appearing before the court on Monday, that apologies would not be enough and they should file further affidavits before the court in three weeks.
The court was considering a petition over conducting protests and meetings at public places affecting the movement of vehicles and people in the state.
On Monday, political leaders Binoy Viswam, Pannian Ravindran, Jayachandran Kallingal, all CPI; M Vijaykumar, V K Prasanth MLA, V Joy MLA, all CPM; and Congress Mohammed Shiyas, TJ Vinod, MLA, and Dominic Presentation appeared at the court.
The High Court had exempted CPM state secretary M V Govindathan from appearing before the court due to the ongoing party district convention at Thrissur. He has been requested to appear in court on Wednesday.
On behalf of the police, IG Sparjan Kumar, Inspector Girilal D, Inspector Prajeesh Sasi, DIG Putta Vimaladitya, Inspector Anish Joy and SP Kiran Narayanan appeared at the court. State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb and Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan did not turn up.
The court asked political leaders to file an affidavit in three weeks' time. The police persons who already filed an affidavit tendering apology were asked to file additional affidavits.
The court had summoned police officers and political leaders in a contempt of court petition filed by N Prakash, a native of Maradu, in Kochi. The petitioner brought to the court's notice regarding violation of its orders on protests and meetings organised at public places including on roads and footpaths.
The court discussed political meetings held at various places in Thiruvananthapuram including Vanchiyoor, Balaramapuram, outside the Secretariat, and Marine Drive in Kochi.
Regarding events at Vanchiyoor and Marine Drive, the court observed these roads and adjacent footpaths are used by people travelling to government hospitals.
Regarding the meeting held at Balaramapuram, the court observed that the event was organised on the road. Also as part of events, carpets are laid at the road and footpaths.
The court observed that roads and footpaths are not for organising protests and meetings. Similarly, a large number of visually impaired people use footpaths. The court pointed out that in the wake of increasing motor accidents, such events on footpaths are forcing people to walk on the roads.
According to the court, the situation is such that any organisation having political support can put up temporary structures on roads and footpaths without any fear. The court observed that people can conduct protests but it should not affect the movement of people.
The court dispensed the appearance of political leaders and police persons for the time being. The petition will be considered three weeks later. Ernakulam DCC President Mohammad Shiyas coming out from the court said that he respects the direction of the court and protests will be organised ensuring the public is not affected.
"We have no common places in Kerala to organise protest events. The government should take the initiative to make some arrangements after speaking with political parties. We will make sure that people are not affected by protests and political events," he said.