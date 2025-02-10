'Apologies not enough': Kerala court condemns protests in public spaces

KOCHI: A division court of Kerala High Court comprising Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice Muralee Krishna S told senior political leaders appearing before the court on Monday, that apologies would not be enough and they should file further affidavits before the court in three weeks.

The court was considering a petition over conducting protests and meetings at public places affecting the movement of vehicles and people in the state.

On Monday, political leaders Binoy Viswam, Pannian Ravindran, Jayachandran Kallingal, all CPI; M Vijaykumar, V K Prasanth MLA, V Joy MLA, all CPM; and Congress Mohammed Shiyas, TJ Vinod, MLA, and Dominic Presentation appeared at the court.

The High Court had exempted CPM state secretary M V Govindathan from appearing before the court due to the ongoing party district convention at Thrissur. He has been requested to appear in court on Wednesday.

On behalf of the police, IG Sparjan Kumar, Inspector Girilal D, Inspector Prajeesh Sasi, DIG Putta Vimaladitya, Inspector Anish Joy and SP Kiran Narayanan appeared at the court. State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb and Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan did not turn up.

The court asked political leaders to file an affidavit in three weeks' time. The police persons who already filed an affidavit tendering apology were asked to file additional affidavits.