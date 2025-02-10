KSRTC double-decker bus joyride delayed due to dangling cables; hopes for launch still high

KOCHI: It was announced with much fanfare, but the wait for Kochiites and tourists for a joyride atop an open-decked double-decker bus continues.

The KSRTC officials here immediately swung into action soon after the announcement of Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar, and redeployed an iconic double-decker bus to Kochi from Thalassery nearly a couple of months back. A trial run was held and the route fixed, but then the project was put on the backburner. The reason, dangling cables plaguing the city.

The old-modelled double-clutch bus, which can accommodate 70 passengers, was even refurbished. The seats inside the bus were arranged to enable the tourists to get a clear glimpse of the evening and night views of the city. The authorities planned to launch an evening ‘City Tour Package’ either by Christmas or the New Year. However, the double-decker bus is still idling at the garage of Ernakulam bus depot.

“The idea was to operate the City Tour services after 6pm to facilitate the tourists to enjoy the evening and night views. Also, there will be less traffic at that time. One route identified was from Madhava Pharmacy Junction to Fort Kochi via Container Road, Edappally, Vyttila, Kundanoor, Thoppumpady and Mattancherry. It will be a hop-on hop-off type of service where the visitors can board and deboard at any of the places in between,” said a senior KSRTC official.