Elaborate arrangements to be made for Sivarathri at Aluva Manapuram

KOCHI: Police will make elaborate security arrangements as part of Sivarathri festival at Aluva Manapuram on February 26.

This was announced at a meeting attended by officials of various government departments to review preparations for the Sivarathri festival and Balitharpanam ritual at Aluva Manapuram held on Monday.

Ernakulam Rural Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena said that additional police personnel will be deployed for security arrangements this time. Shadow police will be deployed at Aluva Railway Station, Bus Station, Manapuram, Aluva Manapuram Bridge and other important locations nearby. A Police Control Room which functions round the clock will be opened at Aluva Manapuram. The temporary shops that function as part of the festival should obtain registration from the police. A temporary fire station will be set up at Thottakattukara.

Fire and Rescue Service officials said that scuba diving teams would be deployed to prevent any drowning incidents. Food safety officials will be deployed to check food products at stalls and hotels. Also, excise officials will be conducting checks to prevent the sale of any narcotic substances and liquor in the Aluva area.

For crowd management at the railway station, more RPF officials will be deployed. KSEB officials said that more generators will be installed to prevent power disruption.