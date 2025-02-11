Kerala startup sparkles on Forbes India list

KOCHI: The Forbes India 30 Under 30 list for 2025 has featured an agritech startup from Kerala. Devan Chandrashekaran, the 28-year-old founder and managing director of Fuselage Innovations, has made it onto the prestigious list.

The selection process involved interviews, applications, and nominations from entrepreneurs and professionals, as well as outreach through social media.

National Award-winning actor Aparna Balamurali is the only other Malayali besides Devan to feature in the list.

Fuselage Innovations Pvt Ltd, based in Kochi, has been honoured in the agritech category, highlighting Devan’s significant contributions to the sector. He has established himself among India’s leading tech innovators, healthcare professionals, and entrepreneurs.

“We started Fuselage Innovations four years ago with a dream to transform agriculture through technology. This wasn’t just an idea; it was a passion shaped by over a decade of dedication and numerous challenges,” Devan tells TNIE.

“Today, that dream has evolved beyond our expectations, impacting the lives of farmers across India and bringing genuine change to the agritech landscape. Being recognised by Forbes India as part of the 30 Under 30 list in this field is both emotional and humbling.”

Devan shares the honour with his remarkable team, the farmers who placed their trust in them, and all supporters of their mission. “From our DGCA-certified FIA QD10 spraying drone to the innovations we are developing, this is only the beginning,” he says.

“We have also expanded into defence and disaster management, aiming to apply our success in agriculture to these new sectors as well. This recognition reaffirms that we are on the right path.”