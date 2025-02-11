RBDCK floats tender for Vaduthala railway over bridge

KOCHI: The Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK) on Monday floated tenders for construction of Vaduthala RoB, key to resolving the acute traffic congestion in Chittoor, Vaduthala and Pachalam areas of the city.

“The land acquisition process for the Vaduthala RoB project has been completed and the land handed over to the RBDCK. Now the actual construction process has been initiated,” Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod said.

A total of 47.57 R (Are) land has been acquired by providing a compensation of Rs 48.51 crore to 62 land and building owners after the process was initiated back in 2021.

The technical sanction for the project was also accorded recently. The RBDCK now aims to complete the project in two years.“The technical sanction for Rs 20.49 crore was granted during a technical committee meeting held on December 4.

The project received administrative sanction in 2016. The technical sanction means ROB construction can start. The project has been a long-pending demand of the residents of Chittoor, Cheranalloor, Varappuzha, Paravoor and others, who often spend a long time at the railway gate while travelling to Ernakulam and back,” Vinod pointed out.