Water and wellness

KOCHI: Let’s start with the basics. How important is water for health? What’s the role of the kidneys in water balance?

Water constitutes 60 per cent of one’s body weight, and it plays an important role in physiological and biochemical functions. Reduced water intake may lead to dehydration and kidney damage, while excessive consumption may result in water intoxication, both are harmful conditions.

Under normal conditions, kidneys are the primary organs for water balance. Every day, kidneys filter more than 150 litres of body fluid, and less than 1 per cent (1.5 litres) of the filtered fluid is excreted as urine.

How does a person know how much water is to be consumed?

It is important to ensure that the body is adequately hydrated. Good urine output, pale brown urine, absence of significant thirst and healthy skin are markers of adequate hydration.

Can dehydration per se cause kidney trouble?

Reduced water intake and dehydration due to extreme hot climate have been found to contribute to permanent kidney damage in certain parts of the world, including Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh and Sri Lanka. With increasing heat and hot summers, it could possibly happen here as well. Moreover, dehydration can cause further worsening in people who have some degree of kidney damage.