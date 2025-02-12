How to master exams with a calm mind

KOCHI: As the board exams approach, students often find themselves grappling with mounting stress. While we may have plans for how we’d like to tackle exam preparation, reality often unfolds differently. The key to effective readiness for exams is to start early and adopt practical, manageable strategies to minimise stress while optimising performance.
Lifestyle factors
Many students underestimate the impact of lifestyle factors on their cognitive function and overall well-being. To perform at your best, consider creating a basic routine that incorporates the following elements:
Exercise & movement: Engage in at least 30 minutes of physical activity daily to boost concentration and relieve stress
Hydration & nutrition: Eat balanced meals rich in proteins, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates while staying hydrated.
Medication & vitamins: Take prescribed medications consistently and make sure health concerns are taken care of.
Sleep hygiene: Aim for 7–9 hours of sleep each night, maintaining a consistent bedtime and routine.
Planning study timetable
A well-structured study plan is crucial for effective exam preparation. Here’s how you can design one:
Create a visual calendar: Outline your exam dates and assignment deadlines on a large calendar placed in a visible location.
Set realistic goals: Allocate specific hours per subject based on difficulty level and syllabus weightage.
Break it down: Divide your study sessions into smaller topics or chapters to avoid overwhelming yourself.
Prioritise difficult topics first: Begin with the most challenging subjects when your mind is fresh and alert.
Use the Pomodoro method: This scientifically proven technique involves studying in focused 25-minute blocks, followed by a 5-minute break. After four cycles, take a longer 15- to 30-minute break to recharge.
Optimal performance
Yerkes-Dodson Law explains that moderate levels of anxiety can enhance performance, while excessive stress can be counterproductive. Finding your ‘optimal anxiety’ zone is key to peak performance. Here’s how one can do that:
Mild anxiety (low performance): Too little stress leads to procrastination and lack of motivation.
Optimal anxiety (peak performance): A moderate level of stress keeps you alert and engaged, boosting memory retention.
High anxiety (performance decline): Excessive stress causes panic, forgetfulness, and burnout.
By recognising when stress becomes counterproductive, you can implement relaxation strategies and refocus on your goals.
Avoiding procrastination & staying motivated
Minimise distractions: Keep away from social media and gadgets during study hours.
Change your study environment: A fresh setting, such as a library or a quiet room, can enhance focus.
Set time limits: Use alarms to stick to planned study sessions.
Track your progress: Maintain a checklist or whiteboard to mark completed topics, reinforcing motivation.
Use reward systems: Incentivise your study efforts with small rewards, such as watching a movie after a solid study session.
Managing stress effectively
Incorporating relaxation techniques into your routine can help regulate stress levels. Some useful methods include:
Mindfulness & sensory awareness: Engage your senses in everyday tasks to ground yourself in the present moment.
Short relaxation activities: Take 10-minute breaks to listen to music, stretch, or practice deep breathing.
Stay connected: Talking to loved ones or friends can provide emotional support and reduce anxiety.
Support from parents and teachers
Parents and teachers play a crucial role in helping students navigate the stress of exams. If you ever feel overwhelmed, remember that you are not alone — there are people who care and want to support you. Don’t hesitate to reach out for help.
For Parents:
Encourage a positive and supportive home environment.
Help set realistic expectations and avoid unnecessary pressure.
Ensure your child maintains a balanced routine, including breaks and recreational activities.
Offer to discuss concerns and provide emotional support when needed.
For Teachers:
Recognise the signs of student stress and provide encouragement.
Offer flexible learning strategies and revision techniques.
Remind students that their well-being is a priority and that exams are just one part of their academic journey.
Final thoughts
Exam stress is inevitable. However, with structured planning, effective study techniques, and stress management strategies, one can navigate the period with confidence. Along with implementing these techniques consistently one needs to always keep in mind that moderate stress can enhance performance, but excessive anxiety needs to be managed. And most importantly, never hesitate to seek help when needed. Parents, teachers, and loved ones have to support the child.
Mind and body
Got health concerns you want to share with a doctor? Are you looking for credible answers regarding symptoms, medicines or lifestyle disorders? Write to us on cityexpresskoc@newindianexpress.com, and we will get healthcare professionals to answer them.
The author is a consultant psychiatrist at Apollo Adlux Hospital, Angamaly