How to master exams with a calm mind

KOCHI: As the board exams approach, students often find themselves grappling with mounting stress. While we may have plans for how we’d like to tackle exam preparation, reality often unfolds differently. The key to effective readiness for exams is to start early and adopt practical, manageable strategies to minimise stress while optimising performance.

Lifestyle factors

Many students underestimate the impact of lifestyle factors on their cognitive function and overall well-being. To perform at your best, consider creating a basic routine that incorporates the following elements:

Exercise & movement: Engage in at least 30 minutes of physical activity daily to boost concentration and relieve stress

Hydration & nutrition: Eat balanced meals rich in proteins, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates while staying hydrated.

Medication & vitamins: Take prescribed medications consistently and make sure health concerns are taken care of.

Sleep hygiene: Aim for 7–9 hours of sleep each night, maintaining a consistent bedtime and routine.

Planning study timetable

A well-structured study plan is crucial for effective exam preparation. Here’s how you can design one: