Man found dead in Kochi wetland after alleged altercation with friends

KOCHI: A 41-year-old man was found dead in a wetland near the fish landing centre in Nadama, near Tripunithura, Kochi, on Wednesday. The deceased, identified as Sanal, also known as Thambi, was a resident of Nadama.

According to a complaint filed by his brother, Sanal had gone out late on Tuesday night to drink alcohol with two of his friends. It is alleged that an altercation broke out between them, possibly leading to his friends drowning him in the wetland.

The police have registered a case against Sanal’s friends, Jishi P C and Ashokan, both residents of Nadama, based on the complaint.

“At this stage of the preliminary investigation, we cannot confirm whether it is a suicide or murder,” said a police officer from Hill Palace police station. “The two suspects will be taken into custody, and further details will emerge after their interrogation.”