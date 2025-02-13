Kochi celebrates ‘No Horn Day’

KOCHI: An unusual calm settled over the city on Wednesday, with most of the drivers refraining from the usual chorus of honking, even amidst long traffic queues, underlining the success of the ‘No Horn Day,’ initiative by Kochi city police.

The campaign aimed at raising awareness about the harmful effects of excessive honking, contributing to noise pollution and the associated health risks.

“As a model initiative, the public’s response is commendable. Beyond just following traffic norms, adopting the no-horn practice feels like embracing a good habit. More than an initiative, it’s a civic responsibility that encourages people to think twice before honking,” said a police officer from the Ernakulam Central Police Station on road duty, who chose to remain anonymous.

However, despite the campaigns and awareness efforts, some riders who continued to honk were issued warnings, and some were fined for honking in designated ‘silent zones’, he added.

Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya echoed similar sentiments, stating, “We received a mixed response from the public, but the feedback for the no-horn initiative from most areas was highly encouraging.

The full picture will emerge only after collecting detailed reports from the ground, including the number of cases registered. Nevertheless, the awareness campaign has undeniably created a positive impact on society,” he said.