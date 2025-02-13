Kochi corporation all set to revive plans to issue municipal bonds

KOCHI: Following the state budget proposal to allow local bodies to raise funds by issuing bonds, Kochi corporation is planning to take that route to bankroll its infrastructure development. The civic body, which had even earlier considered issuing municipal bonds, aims to take steps to complete the procedure in the coming months.

The budget recommended the formulation of a detailed proposal to allow urban local bodies to raise an amount of Rs 1,000 crore through municipal bonds. The funds can be used to implement projects like IT parks, commercial centres, roads, waste management, and water-supply schemes.

A municipal bond is a debt security a local body can issue to raise funds for public projects. The person who purchases a municipal bond is lending money to the local body over a period of time in return for interest payments.

Many local bodies in the country have raised funds through municipal bonds, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Indore, Lucknow, and Vadodara. Bengaluru Municipal Corporation was the first local body in India to issue municipal bonds in 1997.

Top officials said Kochi corporation needs to improve its credit rating before taking necessary steps to issue bonds.

“Before proceeding with the proposal, we need to update the financial accounts,” said mayor M Anilkumar. “There are several proceedings to be completed before we move to issue the bonds. The finance should be examined and errors rectified,” he told TNIE.

The mayor said funds raised through the bonds can be used for infrastructure development, besides projects like canal rejuvenation. “The amount can be employed for investment purposes as well,” said Anilkumar.