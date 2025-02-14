Dumping of waste in canals: Kerala High Court seeks details on corrective steps

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court, while considering a suo motu Public Interest Litigation (PIL) over untreated waste discharged into canals on Thursday, directed the Kochi corporation and Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to give details of practical steps that can be initiated to resolve the matter. The court said it will also appoint an amicus curiae to look into the issue.

The court asked the corporation’s counsel to name people in charge of cleaning the Perandoor canal.

The counsel submitted that the 11.5-km-long canal was looked after by two zonal offices of the civic body. “There are two executive engineers in these zonal offices. There are also executive assistant engineers who look after issues in each division of the corporation,” the counsel submitted.

The court then asked to give the list of officers who have the charge of canal sanitation on a ward basis. It also asked the KSPCB whether there would be any concrete steps on their part, “other than issuing notices”, to resolve the issues regarding discharging of waste to canals.

The court told counsels for the corporation and KSPCB that it requires details on the steps that can be initiated in a month. It said it would appoint an amicus curiae to look into the matter and file a report.