I have survived this, says MLA Uma Thomas, thanks all behind recovery

KOCHI: After 46 days of treatment for the serious injuries she suffered in a 15-ft fall from a stage at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium last year, Congress MLA Uma Thomas was discharged from the hospital on Thursday.

Out of the hospital, the legislator from Thrikkakara told reporters that she does not remember the incident.

“I have survived this. I don’t remember the incident and came to know about the accident when my son showed me a video. I think I was taken care of by God and PT (late husband P T Thomas) all throughout,” she said. She also thanked the doctors and others who treated and cared for her in the past 46 days.

The accident took place on the evening of December 29, just before a mega dance event. Uma suffered serious brain and lung injuries and remained on ventilator support for 11 days.

Dr Krishnan Unni Polakulath, the medical director of Renai Medicity where Uma underwent treatment, said though the MLA has been discharged, she requires to rest for at least one month to completely recover. “It is better to not visit her for a few more months,” Dr Polakulath said.

District Collector N S K Umesh, Ernakulam District Congress Committee president Muhammed Shiyas, and others attended the press conference on Thursday.

The state government had constituted a medical board under the leadership of Dr Jayakumar, superintendent of Kottayam Medical College Hospital, along with a team of specialists for Uma’s treatment.