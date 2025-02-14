Insurance firm ordered to pay Rs 1.59 lakh compensation to Mukkannur native for deficiency of services

KOCHI: The Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered an insurance company to pay Rs 1.59 lakh for failing to reimburse the medical expenses of a Mokkannur native. The court directed the National Insurance company to pay the compensation to Daisy, who underwent a knee replacement treatment at a hospital in Aluva in October 2022.

The total expenses at the hospital incurred by the petitioner was Rs 2.26 lakh. When Daisy filed a claim to the insurance firm, she only received Rs 77,063. The policy amount was Rs 2.8 lakh.

She approached the Consumer Redressel forum stating that she is eligible to get the balance amount of Rs 1.49 lakh. When the commission issued a notice of the insurance firm in December 2022, it sought time till January 2023 to file its version.

However, thereafter, there was no further response from the firm. Thus, the commission ordered the insurance company to pay Rs 1.49 lakh of balance claim along with Rs 5,000 to the complainant for the deficiency in service and Rs 5,000 for the cost of the proceedings.