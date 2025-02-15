Fort Kochi-Vypeen ferry gathers rust as Kochi corporation debates revival

KOCHI: For around two years now, Fort Queen, a ferry that once transported passengers between Fort Kochi and Vypeen, has been gathering dust and rust. Owned by Kochi corporation, the boat with the capacity to carry 150 passengers, was operated on the route when only one roll-on roll-off (Ro-Ro) service was available.

According to an official with the corporation, the service was withdrawn due to lack of demand. “The ferry operated when there was only one Ro-Ro service on the Fort Kochi-Vypeen route. The ferry was junked when the Ro-Ro service was expanded to two vessels. Also, the boat needs repairs,” said the official. Its licence has also expired.

Francis Chammany, president of the Vypeen-Fort Kochi Passengers Association, said that as the Fort Kochi-Vypeen service is not possible, the ferry should be reintroduced on a new route.

“For around two years now, the boat has not been in service. It can be run between Fort Kochi and Goshree Junction. Since there is demand on this route, the service would prove to be profitable,” said Francis, adding that if it is reintroduced and rerouted, it can be helpful for people in the region.

Meanwhile, Kochi mayor M Anilkumar said operating the ferry will not be economical for the civic body.

“Even if we repair and reintroduce it, passengers will still rely on the jhankar service. It does not make economic sense,” he stressed.

The corporation official added that a proposal to renew the licence, complete repair work and reroute the vessel had been submitted to the council.

Francis added that if the corporation is not planning to operate the boat, it can be handed over to the Kerala State Water Transport Department (SWTD).“Discussions with nearby panchayats can help. For residents of these islands, introducing a ferry or boat service can be helpful,” he added.