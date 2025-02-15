Kochi court issues notice against 17 absconding foreign nationals

KOCHI: The Judicial First Magistrate Court in Aluva has issued proclamations against 17 foreign nationals who were arrested for travelling with fake documents.

Despite being released on bail, these individuals, comprising seven women and ten men from Sri Lanka, Nepal, France, Iran, and Russia, have absconded and failed to reappear in court.

The court has issued the proclamation under Section 82 of the Criminal Procedure Code, and the Crime Branch is actively searching for the accused.

The foreign nationals are currently facing charges in cases pending before the Aluva Judicial First-Class Magistrate-1 court.

People against whom the court has issued proclamations for reappearance

are:

1. Suranga Pradeep,47, of Anuradhapuram, Sri Lanka,(CC342/07).

2. Neel, 42, Vadamaraji, Sri Lanka, (CC 640/11).

3. Narayana Mudiyan Salage Nihal, 58, Puthalam, Sri Lanka, (CC 1499/08).

4.Dabage Shrimalika Melami Fernando, 44, of Puthalam, Sri Lanka, (CC

1499/08)

5. Dorji, 61, of Nepal, (CC 1501/08)

6. Manoharan, 62, of Jaffna, Sri Lanka, (CC 315/12)

7. Sivaramakrishnan, 40, of Mullathive, Sri Lanka, (CC 315/12).

8. Mankayath Karabi, 56, of Jaffna, Sri lanka (CC 2224/08)

9. Chandralingam Nataraj, 68, of Edavared Vailliant, France, (CC 2224/08)

10. Thampiraj Yogendram, 58, Jaffna, Sri Lanka, (CC 1276/09)

11. Ammimollah Babakhani, 46, of Kazeroom, Iran, (CC 1506/08)

12. Panteleeva Tatiana Borissovna, 42, of Tallim, Russia, (CC1506/08)

13. Premanandhi, 40, of Mullathive, Sri Lanka, (CC 640/11)

14. Kavitha, 45, of Vadamarachi, Sri lanka, (CC 640/11)

15. Thushara Damayanthi, 44, Puthalam, Sri lanka, (CC342/07)

16. Gowri, 51, of Dedumalana, Srilanka (CC 1571/07)

17. Jude Hamilton, 52, of Jaffna, Srilanka (CC 1571/07)

These persons were arrested in cases registered at Chengamanadu Police Station between 2000 and 2014 on charges under the IPC, Passport Act and Foreigners Act. Later, investigations against these foreign nationals were handed over to the Crime Branch, Ernakulam unit. Now as the trials in the cases against the accused persons are pending, the Crime Branch are in search of these people.

Any information about these persons can be passed to SP and Inspector Crime Branch at 0484-2551158 and 9497987292 respectively.