Vigilance catches police officers sleeping, taking bribes in night patrol checks in Kochi

KOCHI: Several police officers in Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad districts tasted their own medicine after vigilance launched inspections in police patrolling vehicles as part of ‘Operation Midnight’ on Thursday late night and Friday early morning.

As many as 13 highway patrolling unit vehicles and 12 control room vehicles were checked in these three districts which come under VACB central range.

At Mannarkad in Palakkad, Rs 2,850 were seized from a police highway patrolling unit vehicle. Similarly, Rs 2,000 was recovered from the police control room vehicle in Perumbavoor.

A police officer was found sleeping inside the vehicle after consuming liquor at Muvattupuzha. As many as nine police officials were found sleeping inside the police vehicles after parking them at roadside during the duty hours.

Vigilance central range SP S Sasidharan said the operation was planned following a tip-off that police personnel are demanding bribes from people at night time and not performing their duties.

“We also received information that some officers are not doing their duty and are sleeping inside the vehicles. The operation was carried out under the supervision of five DySPs, 12 inspectors and 60 vigilance officials. We will recommend disciplinary action against these police officials. An inquiry would be conducted against them,” Sasidharan said.