Triple murder: Police submit chargesheet

KOCHI: Police on Saturday filed a chargesheet in the incident in which three members of a family, including two women, were murdered by their neighbour at Chendamangalam in North Paravoor.

The chargesheet submitted before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, North Paravoor, states that the sole accused Rithu Jayan committed the crime intentionally and was not under the influence of drugs at the time of attack.

It also stated that Rithu does not suffer from any mental illness. Though the police had a 90-days period to file the chargesheet, the special probe team led by Munambam DySP S Jayakrishnan completed the probe and submitted the report within just 30 days.

“We have submitted a 292-page chargesheet that includes recorded statements of 112 individuals, 59 material objects, and 67 documents. The statements of the children of the deceased Vinisha, who were in the house at the time of the attack and managed to escape unharmed, are also key pieces of evidence in the case,” said K R Biju, SHO of Vadakkekara police station. We also concluded that the murders stemmed from the accused’s long-standing grudge against the family over a police complaint, he added.

Responding to the urgency in filing the chargesheet, he stated, “We ensured a swift and thorough investigation, acknowledging that such a heinous crime shook the conscience of society. The probe team did its job efficiently, and now, and the rest is up to the court.”