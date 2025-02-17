Mulanthuruthy rail over bridge to be thrown open on February 18

KOCHI: Bringing relief to long-distance travellers from central Kerala, especially those proceeding to the Kochi airport, the Mulanthuruthy rail overbridge (RoB) would be thrown open to vehicular traffic on Tuesday, a decade after its construction began.

The railways had built the central structure of the RoB at Chengolapadam as early as 2013. However, works on the remaining structure and the approach road ran into land acquisition troubles and ended up getting delayed.

“Land acquisition was a major issue. Some landowners moved court unexpectedly over disparities in compensation. The case dragged on, delaying the project. With travel congestion at the region turning out to be a major headache, we held several rounds of parleys with the opposing parties. After several attempts, we could finally convince them and a consensus was reached,” said George Mani, Mulanthuruthy grama panchayat vice-president.

The authorities were forced to revise the estimate, requiring more funds for the project.

“Land acquisition was finally completed in September 2019. However, the tendering process then turned out to be a hurdle. The Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK), the implementing agency, had to float tenders several times as none turned up for a long period, until M/s Cherian Varkey Constructions Co Pvt Ltd took up the work,” said Maryamma Benny, grama panchayat president.

Construction of the approach roads, extending 450m, was finally initiated in December 2022.

“The work made slow progress. The deadline for completing the RoB was June 30, 2024, to facilitate travel of thousands of Sabarimala pilgrims, who first offer prayers at Chottanikara Devi temple before proceeding to the hill shrine. However, the RoB could be readied only now,” George said.

With the commissioning of the RoB, constructed for Rs 20.77 crore, vehicles proceeding to Piravom, Chottanikkara, Ernakulam and Kottayam, can escape traffic blocks, that had been a regular feature so far.

“Heavy traffic congestion was a usual sight here. The railway gate (level cross 12) used to be closed at short intervals as it is located in the busy Ernakulam-Kottayam section. Frequent closures for maintenance works worsened things. A majority of commuters taking the stretch are air passengers travelling to Kochi airport or back,” said Reji A C, a resident.

The RoB has a 7.5-m-wide carriageway and a 1.5-m-wide footpath (only on one side). Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas would inaugurate the facility at 3pm on Tuesday.