‘Uncomfortable’ steel rods at bus stops in Kochi to give way for better seating options

KOCHI: The bus stops in Kodungallur are undergoing significant improvements to become more passenger-friendly, thanks to the efforts of C S Tilakan, a dedicated consumer crusader.
The uncomfortable round steel rods that previously served as seating are being replaced with more inviting options, following a petition initiated by Tilakan.
Now, at 78, Tilakan is expanding his campaign to replace these “unscientific” seating arrangements in bus stops across Kochi.
According to a letter from Tilakan to the Kochi corporation secretary, the local self-government department (LSGD) principal secretary has directed that the steel pipes used in bus shelters under the civic body be replaced with comfortable flat seating. He requested that the municipality take the necessary steps to implement this change.
However, Mayor M Anil Kumar acknowledged that he was not initially aware of the situation but said he would direct the town planning committee to reassess the existing bus shelters to enhance their passenger-friendliness.
“Our team has visited bus shelters in Thrissur municipality, which are both aesthetically pleasing and comfortable,” he noted.
This initiative follows a previous memorandum from Tilakan that prompted the Kodungallur municipality to take action.
The council is currently preparing an estimate to replace the steel rods with comfortable seating at four main bus stops in Kodungallur. Additionally, a new bus shelter at the mini civil station, funded by MLA V R Sunil Kumar, features comfortable seating, FM radio, and a breastfeeding cabin.
“I became aware of the issues associated with the steel rods after seeing social media posts. Even during my travels, I have come across such uncomfortable seating arrangements at bus stops. To address these challenges, my forum began campaigning for change several months ago,” Tilakan told TNIE.
As secretary of the Applicants and Consumers Forum, Tilakan’s persistent efforts culminated in a letter to LSG Minister M B Rajesh, which eventually garnered the attention of authorities. Consequently, the LSGD principal secretary issued a Government Order directing local bodies to replace the round steel rods in bus stops with more suitable options.
Using steel rods as seating in bus shelters was commonplace in the state, but this practice has proven to be hazardous for commuters, many of whom have experienced difficulties finding a secure place to sit and have concerns about slipping and falling.
The Government Order states, “A direction should be given to the relevant local self-governing bodies to take the necessary actions to replace the steel pipes in such bus shelters with more comfortable seating arrangements.”Semi Gopinath G, deputy secretary, signed the order.
Tilakan remarked on the risk these steel rods pose, particularly for individuals wearing polyester clothing, as they could easily slip and fall. Most bus shelters are funded by local authorities and elected officials.
“The order clarifies that corrective actions should be prioritised in the bus shelters that they built. I have also contacted MLA Sunilkumar, who ensured that the new bus shelter at mini civil station provides comfortable chairs. I am now taking this campaign to Kochi and Tripunithura to promote people-friendly bus shelters,” Tilakan concluded with optimism.
