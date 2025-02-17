‘Uncomfortable’ steel rods at bus stops in Kochi to give way for better seating options

KOCHI: The bus stops in Kodungallur are undergoing significant improvements to become more passenger-friendly, thanks to the efforts of C S Tilakan, a dedicated consumer crusader.

The uncomfortable round steel rods that previously served as seating are being replaced with more inviting options, following a petition initiated by Tilakan.

Now, at 78, Tilakan is expanding his campaign to replace these “unscientific” seating arrangements in bus stops across Kochi.

According to a letter from Tilakan to the Kochi corporation secretary, the local self-government department (LSGD) principal secretary has directed that the steel pipes used in bus shelters under the civic body be replaced with comfortable flat seating. He requested that the municipality take the necessary steps to implement this change.

However, Mayor M Anil Kumar acknowledged that he was not initially aware of the situation but said he would direct the town planning committee to reassess the existing bus shelters to enhance their passenger-friendliness.

“Our team has visited bus shelters in Thrissur municipality, which are both aesthetically pleasing and comfortable,” he noted.

This initiative follows a previous memorandum from Tilakan that prompted the Kodungallur municipality to take action.

The council is currently preparing an estimate to replace the steel rods with comfortable seating at four main bus stops in Kodungallur. Additionally, a new bus shelter at the mini civil station, funded by MLA V R Sunil Kumar, features comfortable seating, FM radio, and a breastfeeding cabin.