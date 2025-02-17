Water shortage grips Kochi suburbs as KWA fails to address supply issues

KOCHI: Residents in several places in the suburbs of Kochi, especially in areas where the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) network ends, are reeling from a shortage of drinking water.

Punithura, Fort Kochi and Padamugal are among the regions facing water shortage. “We have been raising the issue with the local authorities and the Kerala Water Authority for several months now. However, no action has been taken to resolve the issue.

As places like Punithura and Chambakkara are at the tail end of the KWA network, we face a huge crisis,” said V P Chandran, a Punithura resident and a former Kochi corporation councillor. The region receives water from the Thammanam pump house, he said.

Councillor Antony Kureethara, representing the Fort Kochi division, said they have been demanding an increase in the amount of water supplied to the area. “Usually, we receive 26 to 27 mld of water. But that too is not supplied now,” Kureethara said.

Though the corporation officials had promised to hold a meeting to discuss and solve the water crisis, no step has been taken, he added. Despite multiple attempts, KWA could not be reached for comments.

Meanwhile, demanding action, the residents of Punithura have started a mass petition campaign to draw the attention of officials and people’s representatives to the issue. “The water authority had earlier suggested increasing the amount of water supplied to the area. Also, there was a recommendation to replace the old pipes by including the project in Operation AMRUT. Yet no repair work has been done,” Chandran added.