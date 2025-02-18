Bank officer in Kochi alleges caste-based abuse, physical assault from seniors

KOCHI: A grade-1 assistant manager of a public sector bank in Kochi on Monday came out against two of his senior officials alleging that he was subjected to caste-based discrimination and abuse.

Based on a complaint from the officer, a case has been filed at Ernakulam Central police station under SC/ST Act for verbal and physical abuse and discrimination based on caste.

The bank, however, has refuted the allegations. A statement issued by the bank said: “No formal representation regarding the matter has been received from any recognised union, officers association or the SC/ST employees association of the bank. The allegations may be influenced by personal agenda aimed at benefiting certain individuals or organisations.”

The complainant, a resident of Mulavukad in Ernakulam district, and an employee of Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) since 2013, has been working in the bank’s regional office on MG Road, Kochi, for the past three years. According to the complainant, he started to face problems after two senior officers took charge at the office where he worked, said the complainant’s wife.

“When one of the officers first joined the office in Kochi, my husband used to help him navigate around the city and familiarise with the place, but after a point, he started taking it for granted, asking him to bring tea, medicines and other things and even do domestic work during office hours. When the humiliation turned unbearable, my husband refused. After this, the officers started to hurl caste-based slurs and even started assaulting him for disobeying superiors,” she said.

According to her, a complaint was first registered at Mulavukad police station and the senior officials were notified about the issue in August 2024. But the complaint was withdrawn due to threats from senior officials. “But the higher officials continued to treat him badly, increasing his workload and on November 1, 2024, they suspended him, accusing him wrongly of illegally leaking confidential matters of the company,” the complainant’s wife said.

The case filed by the complainant regarding the transfer and salary cut is under the consideration of the High Court.