Thrissur artist's aesthetic expressions in Bonsai

No matter how much we prioritise the convenience and accessibility of city life — high-rise buildings, modern amenities, and an elevated standard of living — there’s an undeniable and intrinsic connection to nature.

Got a weekend? Then you’ll likely crave an escape to nature, far from the chaos of the city. Living in a high-rise? You’ll probably prefer a view overlooking a serene lake or lush greenery. Want to feel at peace while working? You get yourself a Bonsai, cactus, or even a terrarium. Yet, creating this harmony with nature isn’t always easily accessible. This is where Deepak John comes in, seamlessly blending nature with living spaces.

The Bonsai and rock artist crafts mini ecosystems by carving rocks into unique shapes that house plants, shrubs, and trees that reflect his creative vision. Elevating the serenity further, Deepak also places idols of Lord Krishna, Ganapathy, and Buddha figurines, adding a spiritual dimension to his tranquil creations.

This art form, known as Bonsai (the Japanese term for “planted in a container”), originated in 7th century China and was introduced to Japan around the 10th century. “Through this practice, trees become living sculptures. They will thrive, age, and grow, for at least a hundred years without getting any bigger,” says Deepak.