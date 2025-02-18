Thrissur artist's aesthetic expressions in Bonsai

No matter how much we prioritise the convenience and accessibility of city life — high-rise buildings, modern amenities, and an elevated standard of living — there’s an undeniable and intrinsic connection to nature.
Got a weekend? Then you’ll likely crave an escape to nature, far from the chaos of the city. Living in a high-rise? You’ll probably prefer a view overlooking a serene lake or lush greenery. Want to feel at peace while working? You get yourself a Bonsai, cactus, or even a terrarium. Yet, creating this harmony with nature isn’t always easily accessible. This is where Deepak John comes in, seamlessly blending nature with living spaces.
The Bonsai and rock artist crafts mini ecosystems by carving rocks into unique shapes that house plants, shrubs, and trees that reflect his creative vision. Elevating the serenity further, Deepak also places idols of Lord Krishna, Ganapathy, and Buddha figurines, adding a spiritual dimension to his tranquil creations.
This art form, known as Bonsai (the Japanese term for “planted in a container”), originated in 7th century China and was introduced to Japan around the 10th century. “Through this practice, trees become living sculptures. They will thrive, age, and grow, for at least a hundred years without getting any bigger,” says Deepak.
Each of his creations offers an otherworldy experience, evoking a sense of longing for a place that feels both distant and dreamlike – a world so serene it seems almost too good to be true. “The atmosphere I create through my work could be perceived in any way. Personally, they are portrayals of a surrounding that I grew up in which had banyan trees, ponds, the stories I’ve heard, and also a reflection of the imaginary world I create in my mind,” says the Thrissur native.
The green ecosystem has majorly leafy plants and shrubs. Each of them is uniquely styled, with some positioned in a slanted angle, cascading gracefully, or standing in an informal upright posture. The shape of the branches and the direction in which the structure bends are determined by Deepak from the moment the plant is potted. “The process I follow is more like training the plant’s basic structure. Sometimes, I want the branches to grow in a certain way that fits well with the kind of ecosystem I want to create. For that I twist and turn the branches using aluminium and copper wire,” he says. “Once it grows, the sub-branches are also given the same treatment. Over time, with continued care, the shoots grow naturally the way I envisioned in the first place.”
The plant varieties he uses include bodhi tree, ficus religiosa, carmona microphylla, baobab, pine tree, juniper, adinium, muraya, banyan tree, bougainvillea, and more. “I have always been fascinated by trees and uniquely shaped rocks. Whenever I come across one, I can’t help but take it with me,” says Deepak. “In the case of trees, they would mostly be stunted and gnarled, shaped by the weather and environment. Some could even be on the verge of being damaged, so I give them life through my work.”
For Deepak, the calming essence of greenery and lush forests had always been inspiring. It was at the age of six when he first realised this passion. “I remember uprooting a plant, potting it, and shaping it the way I wanted. I observed how branches grew, and I realised their growth could be altered. Reading a book on Bonsai art then sparked my interest more.” he says.
The entire structure, ranging from half a foot to six feet tall, can be installed both indoors and outdoors. Some feature mist effects, while others have embedded moss for a more rustic look. “Once the structure is set, people only need to trim it to maintain its growth. Indoors, I always recommend placing it in spots where the plants can receive enough sunlight,” he says.
Every piece he creates isn’t just aesthetic — it reminds us of our deep connection with nature. “Nature is something we can live with, cherish, and nurture in our daily lives. As an artist, your focus is on the work — manipulating the branches and letting time take its course. Personally, Bonsai has helped me channel my energy into something productive, rather than dwelling on problems,” he says.
Deepak notes that the demand for this art goes beyond its aesthetic appeal. “It’s also valued for the calming presence it brings.” With this in mind, he designs his creations to be long-lasting. “If the person won’t be home to water them, I create some structures that provide adequate moisture. I set up a pond-like system using two pots. I make holes in them, pot the plant in one, and fill the other with water, creating a pond-like effect. The structure would be set in a way that it does not absorb too much water,” he says.
In addition to landscaping, Deepak explores aquascaping. Collecting driftwood, he shapes it to resemble trees. “Aquascaping is done in fish tanks and pond setups. I tie water-growing plants to the wood and create an ecosystem with rocks, ferns, and pebbles,” he says.
Instagram page: @deepakjohnv