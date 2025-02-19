April 15 new deadline for Pizhala approach road

KOCHI: The Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA) has reneged on its promise on the Pizhala bridge approach road yet again, missing the December 15 deadline by a big margin.
And the wait continues for nearly 7,000 residents of Pizhala island for proper connectivity to mainland Kochi.
Dishearteningly, while the construction of the bridge was completed in 2020, the work on the 350-metre approach road has been dragging on.
“GIDA had issued a statement on October 19, 2024, saying that the main structural work of the approach road will be completed before December 15 and the finishing activities including tarring by January 15, 2025. But no progress has been made, with the work remaining stuck at the halfway stage,” said Nimmy Francis, committee member, Pizhala Approach Road Action Council.
The authorities are making empty promises, she said.
“We took the issue up with the GIDA secretary. He is now making another promise, that of completing the work by March 31, which we’ve no faith in,” Nimmy said.
Entrusted with the development of nine Goshree islands in Kochi, GIDA was forced to issue a statement promising completion of the main work by December 15 following a series of protests by local residents.
Vypeen MLA K N Unnikrishnan had convened a project assessment meeting at the district collector’s chamber on October 18, in which Collector N S K Umesh warned the contractor of strict action in line with the Disaster Management Act in the event of the project facing further delay. The district collector also visited the construction site. Until his visit, the residents could hardly walk through the under-construction approach road. But on the night before the collector’s visit, the contractor zoomed into action, filling and levelling the stretch to enable small vehicles to pass through. But the work was stopped again.
“The work hardly made any progress thereafter. It’s been over two years since GIDA started work on the approach road, but their laxity has meant that only half the work could be carried out till now,” said Maglin Phenomena, a Pizhala resident.
Meanwhile, GIDA Secretary Raghuram denied that the project has faced any major delay, saying that the approach road would be opened to the public by April 15. “We’ve filled up a marshy land to construct the approach road. Naturally, some time should be given for consolidation of land. Otherwise, cracks will appear on the road and the residents will then protest over that. The road will be tarred soon and the entire work completed by April 15,” he told TNIE.
The Pizhala residents had heaved a sigh of relief, in June 2020, when the authorities finally built the Pizhala-Moolampilly bridge. However, the solace was momentary as they soon found the approach road work getting delayed.
“According to the project deadline, 90% of the work should have been completed in one and a half years, and the final tarring/tile-laying carried out after a year. While the GIDA authorities and the contractor are pointing fingers at each other, we’re the ones who are suffering,” said Fr Shoby Kuttikatt, patron of the Action Council.