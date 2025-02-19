April 15 new deadline for Pizhala approach road

KOCHI: The Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA) has reneged on its promise on the Pizhala bridge approach road yet again, missing the December 15 deadline by a big margin.

And the wait continues for nearly 7,000 residents of Pizhala island for proper connectivity to mainland Kochi.

Dishearteningly, while the construction of the bridge was completed in 2020, the work on the 350-metre approach road has been dragging on.

“GIDA had issued a statement on October 19, 2024, saying that the main structural work of the approach road will be completed before December 15 and the finishing activities including tarring by January 15, 2025. But no progress has been made, with the work remaining stuck at the halfway stage,” said Nimmy Francis, committee member, Pizhala Approach Road Action Council.

The authorities are making empty promises, she said.

“We took the issue up with the GIDA secretary. He is now making another promise, that of completing the work by March 31, which we’ve no faith in,” Nimmy said.

Entrusted with the development of nine Goshree islands in Kochi, GIDA was forced to issue a statement promising completion of the main work by December 15 following a series of protests by local residents.

Vypeen MLA K N Unnikrishnan had convened a project assessment meeting at the district collector’s chamber on October 18, in which Collector N S K Umesh warned the contractor of strict action in line with the Disaster Management Act in the event of the project facing further delay. The district collector also visited the construction site. Until his visit, the residents could hardly walk through the under-construction approach road. But on the night before the collector’s visit, the contractor zoomed into action, filling and levelling the stretch to enable small vehicles to pass through. But the work was stopped again.