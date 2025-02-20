Kerala's Aakri App in Forbes list of promising startups

American business magazine Forbes has featured Kochi-based Aakri App on its list of ‘Top 100 Promising Startups’, earning a significant milestone for the firm that provides a one-stop solution for waste disposal.

Incubated under the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), six-year-old Aakri has successfully processed over 10,000 tonnes of garbage. The app was earlier selected under IDFC First Bank’s ‘Leap to Unicorn’ project.

Operational in Kochi, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram, Aakri aims to expand in all 87 municipalities and six corporations across Kerala. The platform is spearheading efforts in scientific sanitary waste disposal, an area that has long been neglected, according to its founder C Chandrasekhar.

Aakri has received numerous accolades for its contributions to sustainability and waste management.

It won the JCI Social Impact Award 2023, K. 2023 Best Startup Award, Yuva Prathibha Vivekananda Award 2023, Lulu Sustainability Digex Award and more in the recent years.

The startup aims to tackle the shortage of biomedical incineration plants in the state. It is planning to set up two major biomedical treatment facilities in Kerala.