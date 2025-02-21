Central excise officer, mother and sister found dead inside quarters in Kochi

KOCHI: An additional commissioner of central excise and GST, his mother and younger sister were found dead at the central excise and customs quarters near TV Centre, Ichamukku, Thrikkakara, on Thursday.

The deceased are Maneesh Vijay, 44, of Rajarshi Apartment, Radium Road, Ranchi Jharkhand, sister Shalini Vijay, 38, and mother Shakunthala Agarwal, 65. Maneesh, an IRS officer, had been working as additional commissioner (audit) at central excise and GST office at Kacheripady in Kochi.

Maneesh stayed at independent quarter no. 114 for the past four months. According to GST officials, Maneesh had been on leave for the past one week. He was to return to the office on Thursday. However, he did not turn up. When officials at his office tried to contact him over the phone, he did not respond.

By evening, two officials reached his house which was found locked from inside. As strong stench had pervaded the area, they checked the surroundings and opened the windows to check what had happened inside.

They found Maneesh and his sister hanging from the roof of a room close to the kitchen of the house. Soon, the police were informed about the matter. The police and forensic team reached the place and entered the house after breaking open the door.