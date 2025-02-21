Central excise officer, mother and sister found dead inside quarters in Kochi

KOCHI: An additional commissioner of central excise and GST, his mother and younger sister were found dead at the central excise and customs quarters near TV Centre, Ichamukku, Thrikkakara, on Thursday.
The deceased are Maneesh Vijay, 44, of Rajarshi Apartment, Radium Road, Ranchi Jharkhand, sister Shalini Vijay, 38, and mother Shakunthala Agarwal, 65. Maneesh, an IRS officer, had been working as additional commissioner (audit) at central excise and GST office at Kacheripady in Kochi.
Maneesh stayed at independent quarter no. 114 for the past four months. According to GST officials, Maneesh had been on leave for the past one week. He was to return to the office on Thursday. However, he did not turn up. When officials at his office tried to contact him over the phone, he did not respond.
By evening, two officials reached his house which was found locked from inside. As strong stench had pervaded the area, they checked the surroundings and opened the windows to check what had happened inside.
They found Maneesh and his sister hanging from the roof of a room close to the kitchen of the house. Soon, the police were informed about the matter. The police and forensic team reached the place and entered the house after breaking open the door.
Shakunthala’s body was found lying in the bedroom. A family photo was found placed close to the body of Shakunthala. It was found that they died a few days ago and their bodies were in decaying state. Police suspect it to be a case of suicide.
Thrikakkara police have registered a case for unnatural death and started an investigation. Police recovered mobile phones of deceased persons. A diary and several books were also recovered from the house. Forensic officials also examined the place.
Later the bodies were shifted to Ernakulam Medical College after inquest procedure. The postmortem procedures will be held on Friday.
Maneesh was a 2011 batch IRS officer. He served as the joint commissioner of customs (preventive wing) in Kozhikode before he was transferred to Kochi last year. Shalini had cleared Jharkhand Government Service examinations and was awaiting an appointment. Further investigation is on into the incident.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)