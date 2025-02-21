Keep hands off our staff, KSRTC warns fellow road users

KOCHI: Taking a strict stance against the rise in attacks on its employees, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has warned fellow road users against such behaviour. The state-run carrier even kicked off a social media campaign citing the recent swift police action against certain car riders who manhandled a KSRTC driver at Cheranalloor.
“We’ve got an in-house mechanism to punish, after proper inquiry, those who do wrong. However, the safety and security of our employees and passengers are of paramount importance to us and we will leave no stone unturned in instances like the one in Cheranalloor,” reads the poster used in the KSRTC’s social media campaign.
The carrier has even put up WhatsApp numbers and email IDs on its buses to enable passengers and people to submit complaints against an irresponsible crew member.
One can even shoot videos and send it via WhatsApp. Still, instances of attacks against KSRTC employees and buses, often due to road rage, are on the rise, said a senior KSRTC official, explaining the reason for the campaign. The KSRTC has warned of strict action against perpetrators of such attacks.
“Despite mechanisms for submitting complaints against the staff, it is unfortunate that instances of (people) taking law into hands and attacking KSRTC staff on duty and obstructing services are continuing unabated. KSRTC will go ahead with stringent legal action against such people,” reads the poster.
On February 15, a group in a car intercepted a KSRTC bus and assaulted the driver and conductor in broad daylight at Cheranellor.
“The attack happened around 12.10pm in front of the Kairali Ford showroom in Cheranalloor. We filed a police complaint and an FIR was registered against the attackers within hours. It has been decided to strictly follow an earlier circular which directs pursuance of legal action against perpetrators, however influential they are, and not arrive at any compromise at any cost. Even if a mirror is damaged, the attacker will face a non-bailable case,” the KSRTC official said.
Meanwhile, the carrier’s social media post went viral within minutes, with many questioning the controversial incident involving a KSRTC driver and Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran.