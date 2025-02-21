Keep hands off our staff, KSRTC warns fellow road users

KOCHI: Taking a strict stance against the rise in attacks on its employees, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has warned fellow road users against such behaviour. The state-run carrier even kicked off a social media campaign citing the recent swift police action against certain car riders who manhandled a KSRTC driver at Cheranalloor.

“We’ve got an in-house mechanism to punish, after proper inquiry, those who do wrong. However, the safety and security of our employees and passengers are of paramount importance to us and we will leave no stone unturned in instances like the one in Cheranalloor,” reads the poster used in the KSRTC’s social media campaign.

The carrier has even put up WhatsApp numbers and email IDs on its buses to enable passengers and people to submit complaints against an irresponsible crew member.

One can even shoot videos and send it via WhatsApp. Still, instances of attacks against KSRTC employees and buses, often due to road rage, are on the rise, said a senior KSRTC official, explaining the reason for the campaign. The KSRTC has warned of strict action against perpetrators of such attacks.