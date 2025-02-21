Suspended RTO took bribes from MVD officers at Walayar, finds VACB

KOCHI: Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau’s preliminary probe against Ernakulam RTO T M Jerson, who was arrested in a bribery case, found that he owns four properties and holds investments of over Rs 80 lakh. Following the seizure of 76 bottles of liquor during a VACB raid on Jerson’s house in Kochi, police on Thursday registered a separate case for keeping liquor above the permitted limit.

According to VACB SP S Sasidharan, a detailed probe is being conducted regarding the movable and immovable properties of Jerson.

“We found that Jerson has around four properties. Whether these properties were purchased with corrupt money is under investigation. We have also traced over Rs 80 lakh of bank deposits and investments. We will recommend a probe into the wealth amassed by Jerson during his service.

VACB Special Cell coducts probe into wealth amassment cases,” he said. A VACB officer said that details of wealth possessed by the family are under scrutiny. During the interrogation, Jerson claimed that some of the properties were his family wealth and some were purchased by his wife who is a dentist by profession.

Regarding 76 bottles of liquor seized from the house of Jerson, VACB found that he took money and expensive liquor bottles as bribes from people approaching the department for various services. VACB officials also received information that a few senior MVD officers, including Jerson, were taking money from MVD officials who were posted at the Walayar checkpost.

“During a raid at the checkpost a few months ago, some of the officers told us that they were paying a part of the bribe money given by lorry operators to some senior officers. Jerson was one of the officers named by MVD officials posted at Walayar then. These senior officers collected money from other officials claiming that a part of it would be given to VACB officials to prevent any action,” an officer said.