Injured wild jumbo of Athirappilly dies, cardiac arrest suspected

KOCHI: The injured wild elephant of Athirappilly, which was tranquillised and shifted to Abhayaranyam in Kodanad for treatment, died on Friday. Officials said the elephant which was shifted to Kodanad on Wednesday might have died of cardiac arrest.

The postmortem examination of the carcass was completed at Kodanad on Friday and Malayattoor DFO Kurra Srinivas said the report would be available on Saturday.

The wound on the forehead of the elephant was around 30cm deep and the infection had spread to its trunk due to which the elephant was found struggling to take food. According to forest officials the tusker might have sustained the wound in a fight with another tusker.

The jumbo was found roaming with a deep injury on its forehead at Ezhattumugham area near Athirappilly on January 15. The forest department had tranquillised the elephant, disinfected the wound and started treatment to heal the wound.

However, the infection spread and the condition of the elephant grew critical. A team of veterinarians tranquillised the elephant on Wednesday and it was shifted to a temporary ‘kraal’ at Kodanad on Wednesday for treatment.

The elephant had taken food and water in the morning and doctors said its health condition was stable. However, the animal collapsed and died on Friday.